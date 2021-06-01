MetLife CEO To Speak At S&P Global Ratings Annual Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, will participate in the "Executive Perspectives: Views from Life Insurance CEOs" panel discussion at the S&P Global Ratings "37th Annual Insurance Conference" on Wednesday,...

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, will participate in the "Executive Perspectives: Views from Life Insurance CEOs" panel discussion at the S&P Global Ratings "37th Annual Insurance Conference" on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. (ET).

S&P Global Ratings will offer complimentary registration to all attendees for the event. The conference will be hosted on a web-based platform, and S&P Global Ratings will send the access link to registered attendees one day ahead of the event.

More information and registration details are available via the S&P Global Ratings "37th Annual Insurance Conference" website.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005806/en/