Methode Electronics To Present At The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - Get Report, a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company's website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - Get Report is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, LED lighting and sensing technologies. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

Our components are found in the primary end-markets of the aerospace, appliance, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications (including information processing and storage, networking equipment, wireless and terrestrial voice/data systems), medical, rail, consumer automotive, commercial vehicle, and other transportation industries.

