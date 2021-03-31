Methode Electronics' Board Authorizes $100 Million Share Buyback Program

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - Get Report, a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today that its board of directors has authorized a new share buyback program.

The board of directors authorized the purchase of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock through March 31, 2023. Such purchases may be made on the open market, in private transactions or pursuant to purchase plans designed to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The share buyback program is subject to market conditions, general business conditions, cash balances, borrowing availability and other relevant factors. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time. No assurance can be given as to the time period over which the shares will be purchased or as to whether and to what extent the share purchases will be consummated.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - Get Report is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

Our components are found in the primary end-markets of the aerospace, appliance, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications (including information processing and storage, networking equipment, wireless and terrestrial voice/data systems), medical, rail, consumer automotive, commercial vehicle, and other transportation industries.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws. Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise.

