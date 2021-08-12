Method Man Launches Tical World™--the First Crypto- & Community-Owned Comic Universe--In PART I Of NFT Anthology

TuneGO® will Partner with Tical World™ to Cross the Physical-Digital Divide: Releasing Artwork, Comic Books, Music, and Limited-Edition Designer Apparel in the Form of Non-Fungible Tokens and Original Artwork. Tical World Characters will Form the Basis for an Original Series of Comic Books, Animated Series, Films, and Video Games from Tical World's Interactive Comic Universe.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Man is a multi-talented personality, having transitioned his multi-platinum, award-winning success in the music industry into the film industry, with an award-winning career in acting and producing; as an NAACP Award-winning actor in Power: Book II and executive producing "Wu-tang: An American Saga," now entering its second season on Hulu. Now, the self-proclaimed "comic book geek," and host of the Marvel / Method podcast, is following in the footsteps of Stan Lee by launching his own comic universe, Tical World ™, featuring original characters that will evolve into storylines for interactive comic books, TV shows, feature films, and video games. Tical World is breaking new ground by releasing original characters, artwork, and music in both physical, traditional form and via non-fungible tokens (NFTs). His anthology is a sharp contrast to the "cash grabs" that NFTs have become synonymous with, by launching an ongoing, interactive world that is centered around creating a new experience through which to connect with his fans. TuneGO ®, Inc. will secure the content and creative rights for Method Man's Tical World ™ in the patented TuneGO Vault ™.

Tical World ™ will be an interactive comic community, giving audiences the opportunity to offer creative direction, interact with characters, purchase NFT rights to ownership, and create new storylines. Fans can sign up for limited-capacity early access to the Tical World community at https://www.tical.world.

The universe will be securely hosted on TuneGO's next-generation global platform, with NFTs minted on the energy efficient Flow blockchain. The patented TuneGO Vault ™, which creates a verifiable and indisputable "digital record" of the entire creative process, will be used to ensure the content and creative rights of Tical World are transparently secured and protected.

The first of the three Tical World NFT drops, called Part 1: The ORIGIN, will include:

Original one-of-a-kind artwork of the Tical World anthology—a Killa Beez -inspired painting on canvas, on display digitally at https://www.tical.world and entitled "Who M I?", by renowned New York City artist Alex Smetsky, which will be signed to the buyer by Method Man and Mr. Smetsky.

-inspired painting on canvas, on display digitally at https://www.tical.world and entitled "Who M I?", by renowned artist Alex Smetsky, which will be signed to the buyer by Method Man and Mr. Smetsky. Original 3D-enabled digital animation depicting part I of the anthology.

Unreleased, original audio by Method Man, with original music composition and production by Van Gogh.

Five physical and digital artist renderings of the five original Tical World comic characters, representing the comic universe's "Da Vinci sketches," and signed by artist Alex Smetsky.

The first minted gold VIP card for Tical World and Tical Athletics, Method Man's athleisure brand, offering exclusive discounts, access to limited-edition designer collaborations, physical and digital apparel, and the capability for the cardholder to be the first to access new product drops.

"The owner of this NFT will be purchasing a piece of history—as if they were buying the original sketches of Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter characters," said Alison Ball, President of TuneGO. "Method Man's Tical World is introducing a new interactive experience that combines the digital and the physical to give its fan community a say in the creative process. We are proud to work with Method Man, and a variety of other artists, to secure the ownership rights to the content they bring to today's audiences in new ways."

The environmentally friendly Tical World ™ uses Proof-of-State design principles via Dapper Labs' Flow blockchain, consuming thousands of times less energy than traditional Proof-of-Work blockchains like Ethereum. Combined with the TuneGO Vault, Method Man's first NFT drop incorporates the world's most advanced and environmentally friendly technology solutions for content security, creative rights protection, and equitable royalty collection.

"The patented TuneGO Vault complements blockchain technology by adding an extra layer of transparency that enhances the long-term value of an NFT's artwork and creative content throughout its lifespan," said John Kohl, Co-Founder and CEO of TuneGO. "With the support of TuneGO, it is possible to own both the original physical, and digital, renderings of Tical World comic characters, all minted via the blockchain. As more artists introduce creative content through the minting of NFTs, we can help them prove they own what they create, and trade what they create as unique assets that can't be copied or replaced."

The enhanced, patented TuneGO Vault, launched earlier this year, is a first-of-its-kind solution giving artists and labels full control over the entire creative process, providing the ability to establish a chain of custody for a song, or pieces of artwork, prior to the minting of an NFT. This level of detailed tracking of creative rights and contributions has never before been available to artists.

About TuneGO

TuneGO ® Inc. is leveling the playing field in the music industry. We streamline content and music rights management, creative collaboration, plus distribution, licensing, and promotion, on a single unified digital platform, enabling artists and creatives to focus on what they do best—making music. Our patented technology stores a complete, permanent digital record of the music creation process in the cloud, essentially digitizing an artist's catalog while protecting creative rights throughout their career. TuneGO's end-to-end ecosystem also offers streaming distribution, sync licensing opportunities, and promotional services to help artists take their music to the global stage.

By giving artists, labels, and publishers the capability to securely manage their digital content and control their creative rights on the same platform where they distribute and license their music—ensuring artists are paid all of the royalties to which they are entitled—TuneGO is breaking new ground in the music industry. To learn more, please visit www.tunego.com or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com. TuneGO is a free download in the app store and is powered by cutting-edge technology which has more than 100 granted patent claims.

About Tical World

Method Man's Tical World ™ will be the first of its kind to provide a community owned, character-based experience that transcends the digital and physical world. As the origin story is told via exclusive artwork, animations, and music, the future will be unfolding as the characters, already slated for an original series of comic books, animated films, and video games, are released to the community. In addition, relevant designer collaborations across physical and digital apparel will be available on the Tical World Store at shop.tical.world, and through Method Man's athleisure line, Tical Athletics. To learn more, and sign up for early access to Tical World, please visit www.tical.world.

Media Contact: Kyle KappmeierJConnelly for TuneGO973.975.7827 tunegopr@jconnelly.com

Artist and Tical World ™ Contact:El Mannes646.762.6427 media@ticalworld.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/method-man-launches-tical-worldthe-first-crypto---community-owned-comic-universein-part-i-of-nft-anthology-301354734.html

SOURCE TuneGO, Inc.