Metaverse Game "DeHorizon" Closes $8.5M Pre-A Round Led By Sfermion, Dragonfly Capital And Everest Ventures Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeHorizon Foundation, the team behind DeHorizon, today announced that DeHorizon has completed an $8.5 million Pre-A round led by Sfermion, Dragonfly Capital and Everest Ventures Group for upcoming blockchain-based MMO/RPG DeVerse. The new funding will help them to accelerate DeVerse's development and grow the team.

"GameFi presents an opportunity to bring the next billion users into the crypto economy," said Bo Feng, managing partner at Dragonfly Capital. "We are excited to back DeHorizon to drive GameFi adoption across the world."

DeHorizon Foundation is dedicated to creating DeHorizon a community-powered Game Metaverse, making "Play for fun and to Earn" come into reality. Complying with the principle of empowering all players to control their own assets, privacy information, and power of governance, DeHorizon Metaverse will be managed by the decentralized autonomous community, which is DAO. That is the future of DeHorizon Metaverse players are heading to.

DeVerse is the first blockchain-based MMO/RPG on DeHorizon, a barbarous version of high fantasy action-adventure game. In DeVerse, players will explore the open world of epic battles, minting NFT monsters, mining resources, embarking on heroic quests, taming wild creatures, and much more.

Recently, DeHorizon launched the first-ever interoperable, editable and evolvable ERC-721 NFT "DeMeta Pass ID"(DeMeta) to solve the problem of NFTs' connection and further development. Building up the interopability of NFTs may be an important catalyst to contribute Metaverse forward to open, connection networks. Within less than 30 minutes, their first batch of ERC-721 DeMeta NFT were immediately claimed out. An advancing NFT experiment has been witnessed, freely open to everyone.

More information can be acquired from their website: https://www.dehorizon.fun/

The Pre-A round was led by Sfermion, Dragonfly Capital and Everest Ventures Group with Animoca Brands, Yield Guild Games, Mechanism Capital, Gumi Cryptos Capital, Infinity Venture Crypto, Akatsuki Inc, BitScale, Republic Realm, Youbi Capital, Bybit, The Lao, LD Capital, Momentum 6, Dialectic, Stable Node, Kardia Ventures, Tess Ventures, Meteorite Labs, Taureon, Ruby Capital, Jsquare, Zonff Partners, Pluto Capital, WaYi, Formless Capital, Crasolum, Lucid Blue Ventures, Puzzle Ventures, Maeve Ventures, Blockdream Ventures.

They have backed the Silicon Valley startup with $8.5 million. This round represents an investment in DeHorizon Metaverse and its flagship blockchain game "DeVerse". Their Angel round was supported by Bo Feng, Darren Lau, Santigo Santos, Miss Bitcoin, MASA.

Currently, one secret project designed by community is said to launch on DeHorizon Metaverse later. In the future, DeHorizon will develop and incubate more various blockchain-based games and make more partnerships with great artists, award-winning celebrities and much more to make their Metaverse come to life.

Stay connected for the next step:- Website: https://www.dehorizon.fun/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeHorizonfun- Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/EyeEHdGuyD8zYjk5- Discord: https://discord.gg/KUDsntqvzc- Medium: https://medium.com/@DeHorizon

About DeHorizon Foundation:

DeHorizon Foundation is a Silicon Valley startup. The team is passionate and imaginative, made up of serial entrepreneurs, Game & Fintech industry veterans, technical fanatics and MBA elites. DeVerse is the flagship game DeHorizon Foundation desires to show to the global community on DeHorizon Metaverse.

About DeHorizon:

DeHorizon is a community-powered Metaverse, which will be governed by DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). The long-term vision of DeHorizon Metaverse is to provide players with an immersive experience based on a disruptive business ecosystem, making "Play for fun and to Earn" come into life.

About DeVerse:

Blockchain-based MMO/RPG DeVerse is a barbarous version of high fantasy action-adventure game. DeVerse's game financial system basically forms a critical part of helping build a sustainable play-to-earn economy.

There are five in-game assets set in DeVerse:- In-game currency ($DGT)- Ownerships of lands (NFTs)- In-game Characters (NFTs)- Tools (NFTs)- Equipments (NFTs)

