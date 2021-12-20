Metatron Announces Agreement With Real Estate Blockchain Platform

DOVER, DE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Metrospaces (OTC Pink: MSPC) to market their MetroCrowd Real Estate TokenizationPlatform App. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients and has had many apps in various categories reach the top 20 on iTunes.

MetroSpaces has developed the MetroCrowd Blockchain Tokenization Platform, which will allow real estate owners to offer assets to investors by issuing your own token. MetroCrowd will offer full KYC compliance, marketing and community management for property owners. Tokenization of properties will lower many high-cost barriers of entry into the 10.5 trillion dollar managed real estate market (source: MCSI inc.), allowing investors of all types an equal playing field. It is expected that in 2025 the global real estate market will be able to yield a revenue of at least 4.2 billion dollars through tokenization investments.

MetroSpaces also developed MetroHouse, an Airbnb type marketplace for custom Live/Work properties that will cater to the needs of those who like to work from home with all the amenities. Metatron will help market both apps and provide consulting. MetroHouse is already in Beta but you can still participate at: https://bit.ly/MetroHouseBeta .

"We are honored to work with Metrospaces on their revolutionary PropTech apps, blockchain technology that democratizes real estate investing."

Metatron is also introducing a new Energy Boosting BioHack app based on a popular website with thousands of paying subscribers, currently in review at Google and expect its release in time for the Holidays.

