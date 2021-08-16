Metatron Acquires E-commerce Company And Explores New Crypto Bot Fund

DOVER, DE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has acquired a controlling interest in Mountain Green inc., an e-commerce company which generated over millions in sales over the last twelve months.

Mountain Green has already added significantly to Metatron's balance sheet since deal closing and brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy. Full report available on Otcmarkets.com

The two companies will conduct a shared rollout of multiple websites and apps geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. Mountain Green currently sells electronic devices, nutritional supplements and digital content under various popular brand names on the web, Amazon, and most social media platforms.

Metatron has been exploring the creation of a crypto fund, similar to the Grayscale trust, except it will be actively managed with proprietary bots that trade automatically based on proprietary technical indicators. More testing needs to happen before opening it up to the public, but we are optimistic that it will either be a value add for the company or ideally, a platform our shareholders could participate indirectly.

Vaporize our secure decentralized chat Dapp, and BitMeet the peer-to-peer crypto trading Dapp, are both still being updated and fine-tuned, the goal is 4th quarter re-launch, but much depends on the ever-changing regulatory and consumer environment. These Dapps were previously on Apple and Google app stores, but future versions will link to decentralized blockchains and be platform agnostic.

"Crypto passed the 2 trillion mark again recently, and everyone is ordering online… blockchain and e-commerce is the future and here to stay…we are doing all we can to position the company to capitalize on this one in a lifetime financial revolution" - Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron

