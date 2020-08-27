Metapack And Manhattan Associates Team Up To Provide Retailers With Frictionless Access To A Complete Suite Of Supply Chain And Delivery Solutions

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced the launch of its direct External Parcel Integration (EPI) with Manhattan Associates, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce technology.

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced the launch of its direct External Parcel Integration (EPI) with Manhattan Associates, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce technology. The EPI directly connects Manhattan Associates' warehouse management system (WMS) and Metapack's delivery management platform, providing retailers with seamless access to both Manhattan Associates' market leading WMS solution and Metapack's breadth of eCommerce services.

Rapid integration, implementation and configuration.

The EPI connector is purpose-built, performance engineered and proven to reduce integration time and costs for retailers, by seamlessly utilizing both Manhattan Associates WMS shipping capabilities and Metapack systems across global warehouse locations. The EPI enables rapid implementation of Metapack Delivery Manager alongside Manhattan's WMS with minimal work for the customer. In just 2-4 weeks, customers are up and running. Both systems work out of the box.

"We're thrilled to highlight the next stage in our partnership journey with Manhattan Associates and reveal our new EPI," said Duncan Licence, VP Global Product at Metapack. "The world has changed over the past few months and retail has accelerated in its growth towards a digital-first ecosystem."

"Retailers need to ensure they are investing in the right delivery management technology to meet new demands from consumers. At Metapack, we're always listening to the needs of our customers and providing value - this joint EPI is a testament to that delivery promise," finished Licence.

" Manhattan Associates has a longstanding partnership with Metapack and this integration between our two market leading solutions is the natural evolution of a shared vision of retailing. We're excited to announce this integration and look forward to the continued benefits it will provide end-users all over the world," said Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Global Alliances at Manhattan Associates.

400+ carriers. 4,900+ shipping services. One integration.

With the Metapack EPI, Manhattan Associates' customers now have a single point of integration with over 400 shipping carriers and 4,900 delivery services in over 220 countries and territories. Customers can add these carriers and services quickly and easily with a fully compliant label library using a universal label format. Metapack also allows for centralized monitoring of carriers at a parcel level.

Includes Metapack's Award-winning Delivery Options

The new EPI gives Manhattan Associates' customers access to all of Metapack's powerful delivery options including "Click & Collect" and "Ship from Store" options. These options are designed to create amazing customer delivery experiences while driving conversion, increasing customer loyalty and reducing shopping cart abandonment. Metapack offers a wide range of convenient delivery options and far-reaching collection points including over 350,000 PUDO (Pick-Up/Drop-Off) locations.

Offers Metapack's Post-Shipment Features including Delivery Tracker and Branded Returns Portal

Metapack's Delivery Tracker builds trust with accurate end-to-end tracking while engaging customers and encouraging repeat business with branded experiences from order to delivery. For returns, Metapack brings the world's easiest international returns process to Manhattan Associates' customers with a self-service returns portal and customer communications available in 25+ languages. Customers can also access a network of local warehouses around the world to receive and process returns faster.

To find out more about the key benefits of the EPI integration between Metapack and Manhattan Associates, please visit: https://www.metapack.com/manhattan-integration/.

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world's leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP): https://www.metapack.com/.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

