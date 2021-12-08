Metals Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notification From The New York Stock Exchange Due To Failure To Maintain A Minimum Of 300 Public Stockholders On A Continuous Basis

Metals Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MTAL.U) (the "Company") announced it had received a notification dated December 2, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") informing the Company that, because the number of public stockholders is less than 300, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Listing Rule"). The Listing Rule requires the Company to maintain a minimum of 300 public stockholders on a continuous basis. The NYSE notification letter specifies that the Company has 45 days (the "Compliance Plan Due Date") to submit a plan that demonstrates how the Company expects to return to compliance with the Listing Rule within 18 months of receipt of the notice. The business plan will be reviewed by the Listings Operations Committee (the "Committee") of the NYSE. The Committee will either accept the plan, at which time the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring for compliance with this business plan, or the Committee will not accept the business plan and the Company will be subject to suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company is working diligently to provide evidence of its meeting the minimum 300 public stockholders within 18 months.

About the Company

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on businesses in the metals and mining sector, including both upstream and downstream businesses, but excluding coal.

