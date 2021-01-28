Metallica Metals Announces Appointment Of Trumbull Fisher To The Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals C orp . ( CSE : MM ) ( OT C: C RUU F) (F W B: SY7P ) (the " C o m p a n y" or " Metallica Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trumbull Fisher as a Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Trumbull will be based out of the Company's new Toronto office.

Trumbull Fisher, Director

Trumbull Fisher has over 15 years of capital markets experience including raising capital in Canada, USA, and internationally. He served as a foreign exchange trader at a top six Canadian bank and head of an investment dealers Sales and Trading operation among other positions at various investment banks. Upon leaving the IIROC dealer side of the business he co-founded Sui Generis, a public equity offshore hedge fund, that was eventually sold to a Canadian asset manager where he acted as head of trading. Trumbull has successfully managed several public and private companies in various roles such as Director, Chairman, President, CEO, and Capital Markets Advisor. In the mining space, Trumbull is currently CEO and Director of Mansa Exploration, a junior mining company with mineral properties in British Columbia and a Director of Cyon Exploration with mineral properties in Nevada.

Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals commented, "We are very excited to have Trumbull join the board of Metallica Metals as his extensive capital markets and finance experience, and numerous connections on Bay Street will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Toronto and the Ontario mining industry."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted Mr. Trumbull a total of 200,000 stock options. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.48 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

METALLICA METALS C O RP .Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.CEO and Director info@metallica-metals.com

Head Office:Suite 810 - 789 West Pender StreetVancouver, BC V6C 1H2Ph: (604) 687-2038

Toronto Office:Suite 401 - 217 Queen Street WestToronto, ON M5V 0R2

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://metallica-metals.com or its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's proposed acquisition, exploration program and the expectations for the mining industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.