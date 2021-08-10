Metal Machining Market | Position Of AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, And Colfax Corp. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The metal machining market is poised to grow by USD 13.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. ( Japan), Atlas Copco AB ( Sweden) , Colfax Corp. (US) , DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ( Germany) , FANUC Corp. ( Japan) , Messer Cutting Systems Inc. (US) , Okuma Corp. ( Japan) , Sandvik AB ( Sweden) , Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd. ( China) ,and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. ( Germany).
The report on the metal machining market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increased investment in infrastructure as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The expansion of production facilities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The metal machining market covers the following areas:
Metal Machining Market SizingMetal Machining Market ForecastMetal Machining Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
- Atlas Copco AB
- Colfax Corp.
- DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
- FANUC Corp.
- Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
- Okuma Corp.
- Sandvik AB
- Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
- Atlas Copco AB
- Colfax Corp.
- DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
- FANUC Corp.
- Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
- Okuma Corp.
- Sandvik AB
- Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
