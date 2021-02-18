Metabolon Collaborates With Cleveland Clinic To Enable Novel Discoveries

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon , Inc. has entered into to a multi-year collaborative agreement with Cleveland Clinic to provide Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics™ services in support of drug development and related research efforts. Metabolon will leverage its proprietary platform to analyze a range of biologic samples to help discover metabolomic biomarkers that will deepen understanding of Cleveland Clinic's novel discoveries, improve speed of decision-making and accelerate clinical trials.

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond just the genetic variation of individuals, by capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors, such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers that can enable understanding of a drug's mechanism of action (MOA), pharmacodynamics, safety profile, and individual response to therapy.

"Metabolon is proud to contribute to research to help accelerate important discoveries that could improve human health," says Greg Michelotti, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Metabolon, Inc. "Metabolomics is an essential element of the multi-omics approach that is being employed by Cleveland Clinic to transform healthcare by understanding disease progression and therapeutic response more deeply."

Through this collaboration, Metabolon will perform global metabolomics and provide biological interpretation and analysis of results for large-scale population health initiatives, with the goal of accelerating Cleveland Clinic research and drug development initiatives. The work will build on the Cleveland Clinic Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health, part of the newly announced Cleveland Innovation District. The Center includes the Center for Therapeutics Discovery and the BioRepository, scheduled to open later in 2021.

Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver metabolomics data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all its applications. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific technology and bioinformatics techniques. Our Precision Metabolomics™ Platform has enabled the development of the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library.

