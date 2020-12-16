Message From The Governor General And Commander-in-Chief Of Canada On The Death Of Master Sailor Duane Earle

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada mourns the tragic death of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who was lost at sea while returning to Canada on board the HMCS Winnipeg .

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada mourns the tragic death of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who was lost at sea while returning to Canada on board the HMCS Winnipeg . MS Earle had performed his duty with great dedication and honour, and was held in high esteem by his colleagues. We are grateful for his service to our country.

I would like to thank everyone—on both sides of the border—who participated in the search effort. Your assistance was deeply appreciated.

Every day, throughout the world, our men and women in uniform put their lives at risk. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of MS Earle, to his friends and fellow sailors, and to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Canada mourns with you.

Julie Payette

