HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are by far the best branded source on the Internet for the best possible mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran who served on a navy submarine. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who served on a navy submarine could exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran who served on a submarine mesothelioma compensation might be in the millions of dollars.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran who served on a submarine and who now has mesothelioma we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he consistently gets the best compensation results for his clients. For direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center wants to emphasize that because the average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and because most Navy Veterans who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer in 2020 were initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus-it is vital for their family members to help their loved one out. "We fear because of the Coronavirus--2020 might go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation in decades. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation and what might be involved-especially if he served on a navy submarine. We think you will discover Erik Karst is an amazing resource." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Nuclear Submarines:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a nuclear submarine Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, New York, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

