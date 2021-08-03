Mesmerize's Wallboards Receive Seal Of Certification From The Point Of Care Communication Council

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize ( www.mesmerize.com ), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce that it has been certified by the Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) for its Wallboards product line, following a comprehensive audit by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). The AAM audit and PoC3 certification represent that Mesmerize's wallboard products meet the highest industry standards for campaign execution.

Mesmerize offers the largest point of care static network in the U.S. The third-party audit done by AAM verifies guaranteed placement of Mesmerize's wallboards, indicating that the educational and advertising content is displayed within the appropriate point of care setting so that it may be viewed by patients, consumers, healthcare professionals, and/or staff.

"We are proud to work with Mesmerize to provide verification of their printed wallboards," said Ken Shultz, senior vice president of audit services for the Alliance for Audited Media and PoC3 board member. "By participating in a third-party audit, Mesmerize is demonstrating a strong commitment to providing advertisers with the highest level of media assurance and transparency."

"Mesmerize wallboards have been the anchor of our point of care business since the company was founded in 2006," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "Even as Mesmerize has become a digitally focused, data-driven organization over the last few years, wallboards have remained a primary tactic for providing targeted education to health-conscious consumers in waiting and exam rooms. We are proud to receive the verified third-party audit results from AAM and resulting PoC3 seal of certification indicating that Mesmerize's wallboards meet the highest industry standards."

The Point of Care Communication Council is an organization that advocates for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. PoC3's Verification and Validation Guidance is designed to define industry best practices and engender trust among those who transact at the point of care. The PoC3 certification is a result of Mesmerize's ongoing participation in a series of independent, third-party audits from AAM, the industry's recognized leader in media verification, to provide their clients with the highest level of media assurance and raise the level of accountability in the point of care market.

ABOUT MESMERIZEMesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR AUDITED MEDIAThe Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America's leading media professionals. AAM is the industry's recognized leader in media verification with unparalleled audit expertise across platforms. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today's point-of-care ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com.

