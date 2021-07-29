Mesh Dental Network Actively Investing In Dental Practices Throughout Texas

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Dental Network, a leading dental partnership organization (DPO), today announced it is actively investing in dental practices throughout Texas, more than doubling practice value for partner dentists through its...

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Dental Network, a leading dental partnership organization (DPO), today announced it is actively investing in dental practices throughout Texas, more than doubling practice value for partner dentists through its unique Partner First ™ business model.

Mesh's Partner First model allows partner dentists to maintain majority ownership of their practice, while receiving best-in-class business management and advisory services that deliver better financial outcomes.

"We're flipping the script on the traditional dental services organization (DSO) model by putting dentists first," said Doug Woodward, co-founder of Mesh Dental Network. "Our model supports dentists with business services and a community dedicated to their success, while they maintain autonomy and majority ownership of their practice. As dentists grapple with the increasing strains of running a practice, our model teams them with operational experts so they can focus on delivering excellent patient care."

In addition to delivering a superior experience operationally, Mesh provides its partner dentists with access to seasoned practice advisors who deliver professional support for personalized practice growth in general dentistry, pediatric and orthodontic dental specialties.

"After years in practice, doctors deserve to get their best return on investment," said Lou Graham, D.D.S., lead advisor, general dental practices for Mesh Dental Network. "By partnering with Mesh, our doctor partners have the opportunity to earn more and gain a community of doctors and business partners who are dedicated to their success."

Dentists interested in learning more about the benefits with Mesh Dental Network are encouraged to contact the network's team members via the company's website at meshdental.com.

About Mesh Dental Network Mesh Dental Network's mission is to transform the dental partner experience, delivering two times more value to its partner dentists. Mesh's Partner First ™ practice investment model delivers expert operational experience, best-in-class business solutions and a proven process that optimizes practice performance. By affiliating with Mesh, doctor partners retain majority interest and equity in their practice, improve financial results and gain the edge needed to compete in their markets. Visit meshdental.com to learn more.

