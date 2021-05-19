Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size Worth $6.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mesenchymal stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are set to gain popularity among healthcare professionals, to develop novel therapeutics, primarily targeted at the treatment of several immune-mediated disorders. MSCs have been acclaimed effective as a regenerative therapy for skeletal tissue repair and have recently gained traction across modulation of immune cells and endogenous tissues .

Key suggestions from the report:

Widespread use of bone marrow derived MSCs in several therapeutic applications has resulted in the segment's dominance in 2020

More than 20.0% of clinical trials incorporate bone marrow MSCs, which is set to maintain the segment's largest revenue share up to 2028

The cancer indication segment is expected to witness rapid growth through 2021 to 2028, attributed to the emergence of MSCs as a promising vehicle for anti-cancer drugs

This is attributed to the tumor tropism ability of MSCs and their ability to manage the predestination of tumor cells

Disease modelling application generated the highest revenue in 2020, owing to several advantages associated with MSCs such as the high capacity of expansion and self-renewal and reduced tumorigenic capacity, which makes them suitable across disease modelling applications

The kits, media, and reagents segment held a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of a substantial number of service providers and increasing demand in the market

The allogeneic segment dominated the market in 2020; Implantation of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells serves as a promising tool for cell-based therapy

As of August 2019 , more than 200 clinical trials have been reported for use of allogeneic MSCs, which is expected to propel the segment's revenue generation capacity from 2021 to 2028

Apart from the availability of advanced research facilities and skilled professionals, favorable government initiatives and high R&D expenditure, active policies pertaining to cell therapies have contributed to the dominance of North America MSCs market in 2020

For instance, in August 2020 , the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed new policies that include cellular therapies, wherein, commercial insurance companies support private health plans associated with MSCs

The key players are engaged in exploring MSC therapy to its highest potential across different emerging applications, contributing to market growth

For instance, in July 2020 , Promedica presented positive results from its study that evaluated the use of allogeneic MSCs in COVID-19 patients. The study was conducted under the U.S. FDA's Emergency Investigational New Drug (IND) approval

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services, By Type, By Source Of Isolation (Bone Marrow, Cord Blood), By Indication, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mesenchymal-stem-cells-market

Expanding clinical applications of mesenchymal stem cells, strengthening the pipeline of these therapies, along with intensifying market competition are some of the key aspects driving the industry expansion of MSCs. The recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is set to propel the clinical applications and investments done in this market space. For instance, in April 2020, Canada's The Stem Cell Network (SCN) provided funding of USD 300,000 to the project targeted towards the evaluation of optimal dosage of MSCs, to design an effective therapeutic approach to reduce the impacts of respiratory disorders associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Additionally, as stated by clinicaltrials.gov, 21 clinical trials reportedly incorporated MSCs in the management of COVID-19. Apart from the applications of MSCs in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, the MSCs serve as a potent therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. As of February 2020, 25 clinical trials have been registered that employ MSCs in the treatment of several cancer indications. This is set to drive the mesenchymal stem cells market (MSCs) market.

Acknowledging the profitable opportunities posed by the market, key industry participants are focused towards initiating technological collaborations to strengthen their market presence. In August 2020, NantKwest Inc. collaborated with Generate Life Sciences Co. to develop a mesenchymal stem cell-based treatment against COVID-19. The latter company is providing with the MSCs derived from donated umbilical cord tissues .

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesenchymal stem cells market on the basis of products and services, type, source of isolation, indication, application, and region:

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Products



Workflow Type



Cell Sourcing & Isolation



Culture & Cryopreservation



Differentiation



Characterization



Product Type



Cells & Cell Lines



Kits, Media, & Reagents



Others



Services

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Autologous



Allogeneic

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Source of Isolation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bone Marrow



Cord Blood



Peripheral Blood



Fallopian Tube



Fetal Liver



Lung



Adipose Tissues

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bone And Cartilage Repair



Cardiovascular Disease



Inflammatory And Immunological Diseases



Liver Diseases



Cancer



GvHD



Others

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Disease Modelling



Drug Development & Discovery



Stem Cell Banking



Tissue Engineering



Toxicology Studies



Others

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Applications, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Celprogen Inc

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Smith+Nephew

Lonza AG

PromoCell GmbH

ScienCell Research Laboratories

American Type Culture Collection

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry , by Grand View Research:

Stem Cells Market-The global stem cells market size generated a revenue of USD 9.38 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. Cancer Stem Cells Market-The global cancer stem cells market size was valued at USD 679.5 million in 2016. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Currently, oncology therapeutics has entered a new era with conventional therapies such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, & surgeries on one side and stem cell therapies on another side.

in 2016. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Currently, oncology therapeutics has entered a new era with conventional therapies such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, & surgeries on one side and stem cell therapies on another side. Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market-The global Human Embryonic Stem Cells market size was valued at USD 494.7 million in 2015. These are the pluripotent cells that possess the ability to get differentiated into all germ layers. Rising demand owing to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders is anticipated to boost growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesenchymal-stem-cells-market-size-worth-6-1-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301294556.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.