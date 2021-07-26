Mesa Blockchain Start-up Secures $1.4 Million

MESA, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPAssets Technology Inc., a blockchain integration specialist, has recently concluded its funding round of $1.4 million including a merger with Mango Farm Assets. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the company's branded platforms, MangoFarmAssets.com, RavencoinIPFS.com, TheAssetMarketplace.com, and later this year, Ice Wallet, the company's flagship cold storage wallet.

CEO and Co-Founder, Adam Small states, "The development and partnerships we have obtained since the Company's founding in 2019 are truly incredible. We have assembled the most vertically integrated suite of digital asset tools in the market and believe we are setting the foundation for mass adoption of digital assets utilizing real decentralized blockchain technology."

IPAssets has brought under one roof the platforms needed to create digital assets, store them, view them, and sell them. Leveraging the Ravencoin (RVN) blockchain protocol, IPAssets does not just provide the tools but also the consulting needed to navigate this emerging industry.

Unlike blockchains such as Ethereum, Tezos, Polkadot, Solana, and more, Ravencoin is a true fair-launch blockchain with the strongest decentralization potential next to Bitcoin. A critical factor often overlooked by new entrants to the industry.

Co-Founder, Doug Pepe emphasized, "Our technology is on the leading edge. We focus on critical use-case needs and develop sophisticated solutions that empower the everyday person."

The company is currently collaborating with several enterprise level clients active in the Art, Sports Collectibles, Gems/Jewelry, and Intellectual Property markets, just to name a few.

"Our upcoming launch of Ice Wallet will be a game changer in the digital asset storage space," explains Small, "it features patent pending security improvements on some of the most popular cold storage wallets available today and completes our top to bottom digital asset approach."

IPAssets is headquartered near Downtown Mesa, AZ with a growing development team spread across North America and Europe. For more information about working with IPAssets please go to: www.IPAssetsTechnology.com .

