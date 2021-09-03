Mesa Airlines To Participate In Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, parent company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. (MESA) - Get Mesa Air Group Inc Report, today announced that Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, Mesa Airlines, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9 th from 1:35-2:05 PM EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Mesa's website at https://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Mesa Airlines

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. ("Mesa Airlines"), a regional air carrier providing scheduled flight service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights on behalf of major partners as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the Capacity Purchase Agreements ("CPAs") entered into with American Airlines, Inc. ("American") and United Airlines, Inc. ("United") and Flight Services Agreement ("FSA") with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. ("DHL").

