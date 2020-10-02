Mesa Air Group Announces No Furloughs In 2020

PHOENIX, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is pleased to announce the company has reached an agreement with its pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, that will enable the company to avoid furloughing any employee for the remainder of 2020, despite the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.

Mesa takes great pride in the strong relationship the company has with its employees, and significant work has been done over the last several months to avoid any furloughs associated with the expiration of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program funds on September 30th.

Commenting on the announcement, Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein said, "We like to think of Mesa as a big extended family. In times of crisis, families pull together and I'm incredibly grateful for the dedication, hard work, and bravery of our people. Their willingness to support their fellow employees through this incredibly difficult time is a real testament to their kindness and humanity."The company remains hopeful Congress will extend the Payroll Support Program to further protect its employees and their families should the pandemic continue to have a negative impact on air travel demand into 2021. About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger and cargo service to 102 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

