Mesa Air Group Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings after the market closes on Thursday, December 9. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 9th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa's website ( http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events ). A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of October 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor RelationsSusan Donofrio IR@mesa-air.com

MediaJacqueline Palmer Media@mesa-air.com