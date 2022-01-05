Mersana Therapeutics To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., (MRSN) - Get Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Report a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana's website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 umbrella study in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform and targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. The Company routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the "Investors and Media" section of our website at www.mersana.com.

