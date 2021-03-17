Meritor Delivering Complete Drivetrains For M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) Program

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) - Get Report today announced it has begun supplying components to meet the recent order of M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) units for the United States Army, announced on March 1, 2021.

As the exclusive provider of drivetrain components on the HDT, the vehicle will be equipped with the following Meritor Defense products:

MX-810™ front axle with weight rating up to 24,000 pounds, offering maneuverability and excellent ground clearance

MTC™-3220-FV high-torque transfer case that is compact and rugged for ease of maintenance and serviceability while remaining durable enough for the demands of military applications

ProTec™ 5000 Series beam axles, engineered to military specifications with gross axle weight rating (GAWR) up to 30,000 pounds per axle

Permalube™ RPL Series drivelines, designed for gear-fast/run-slow drivetrains and high-torque applications, and permanently lubricated and sealed for life to reduce maintenance compared to conventional drivelines

EX+™ air-disc brakes in the front and 16.5 x 7-inch Q+™ drum brakes in the rear

"This agreement gives us the opportunity to proudly support the U.S. Army," said David Damian, senior director of Defense for Meritor. "We are privileged to have supplied our nation's warfighters with proven drivetrain solutions for more than 100 years."

About MeritorMeritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-delivering-complete-drivetrains-for-m917a3-heavy-dump-truck-hdt-program-301249646.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.