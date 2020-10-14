Meritech Celebrates Global Handwashing Day With Free Downloadable Hand Hygiene Education Toolkit For All

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Meritech announced the release of their 2020 Global Handwashing Day Toolkit and Social Media Contest designed to raise awareness of the importance of handwashing and provide resources to teach proper handwashing steps in honor of Global Handwashing Day on October 15th 2020.

The 2020 Global Handwashing Day Toolkit has educational resources such as hand hygiene e-books and guides for all industries including food manufacturing, healthcare and medical, as well as childcare and education to name a few. Resources for food manufacturing include fun activities such as hygiene bingo, guides for hosting your own safety day and a guide for validating hand hygiene methods at your facility. The kit includes posters to reinforce the 5 moments of hand hygiene within healthcare and medical environments, and tons of fun games and activities for teachers and students such as crossword puzzles, Mad-libs, word searches, and interactive handwashing experiments!!

"This whole toolkit is about educating your organization on handwashing best practices and to help communicate the importance of good hand hygiene in your industry and society in general. The games, activities and educational tools in the toolkit are designed to get everyone involved in learning about handwashing and help them understand the key role they play in ensuring the safety and well-being of others," said Jennifer Taylor, Director of Marketing and Communications at Meritech.

Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to encouraging people to use handwashing as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives .Meritech is urging everyone to join the hygiene revolution and raise awareness of the importance of handwashing by holding a social media giveaway! Interested parties may enter to win a free lunch for their team by sharing how they celebrated Global Handwashing Day with the hashtags #GlobalHandwashingDay, and #IWashMyHandsBecause. Learn more about the Global Handwashing Day Toolkit and the social media contest at: https://www.meritech.com/global-handwashing-day

