Meritage Homes in Partnership With Operation Homefront Breaks Ground On A Home For A Military Family In Tampa, Florida 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Meritage Homes (MTH) - Get Report, the sixth-largest U.S. homebuilder, has again renewed its relationship with Operation Homefront, a leading national charity building strong, stable, and secure military families. Together the companies will select a deserving military family for a brand new, mortgage-free and energy-efficient Meritage home. This is the eighth year Meritage Homes has built and donated new homes to military families through the Operation Homefront's Permanent Homes for Veterans program.

This home will be built near Tampa, Florida in the new Bristol Meadows community in Zephyrhills. With easy access to downtown Tampa, it is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping, and employment centers. The donated home will include energy-efficient and healthy home features, such as spray foam insulation, a multispeed HVAC system, low-e windows and advanced filtration and ventilation. The home will also be equipped with Meritage's WIFI-enabled M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, which enables centralized management of all smart technology like a video doorbell, smart locks, garage and door sensors. With Meritage donating this new healthy and safe home, a deserving military family will realize the American dream of homeownership.

"We are honored to continue our support for the Permanent Homes for Veterans program, and we appreciate the numerous vendors that donate time and materials to make the donation of this home a reality," shared Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. "We couldn't be happier to be able to thank military families with donated homes for all that they do for all Americans. This particular donation is especially meaningful as we have several veterans working in our Tampa division who are excited about the opportunity to support veterans' transition back to civilian life. We are immensely proud to continue to champion Operation Homefront's mission and provide military families the opportunity to have a safe, healthy and fulfilled home."

Operation Homefront will select the recipient for the new home and keys will be awarded during the week of Veterans Day 2021. Through this program, Operation Homefront has placed more than 700 military families in mortgage-free homes and deeded over $90 million in home equity since 2012.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Meritage Homes and be able to place our 14th military family into one of their new, energy-efficient homes," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray Jr, president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "The entire Meritage team shares our unwavering commitment to building strong, stable, and secure military families and their support of our highly-regarded Permanent Homes for Veterans program will allow us to continue our important work to serve this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need."

For more information about the program, please visit https://operationhomefront.org/permanent-homes-for-veterans/.

About Meritage Homes CorporationMeritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 140,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by - in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

ContactEmily Tadano, VP Investor Relations(480) 515-8979 media@meritagehomes.com