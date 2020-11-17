Meristem And ForeFront Ag Solutions Announce Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com) and ForeFront Ag Solutions, LLC ( www.forefrontag.com) today announced a new strategic supply agreement to serve Indiana farmers.

Under the new relationship, the Meristem Crop Performance product line becomes a key component of ForeFront's new crop input offering and ForeFront Ag Solutions becomes Meristem's ally in helping farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs.

" Erich Eller and his family have built a solid business all about serving farmers with knowledge and insight," says Mitch Eviston, Meristem managing director, in announcing the agreement. "We're excited to be connected with such a quality operation." Eller's wife Jennifer also works at ForeFront, along with his two teenaged children.

As an independent crop consultant, Eller says in the past, he has avoided representing individual products to growers, providing information to make good decisions, but remaining agnostic about crop inputs and suppliers. Now he's changing that approach after seeing an opportunity to improve the return on investment (ROI) for every client he serves.

"I'm adding the Meristem portfolio to my operation so that I can bring high quality products to my growers in a way that will save them money," he explains. "They can then use that money to pursue other goals they have for their farm."

Eller has deep experience with crop inputs, having worked in the past as a seed sales manager for Syngenta, agronomist for a local crop input retailer and specialist for a John Deere dealership. All of it is helpful in providing the best information to help growers make the best possible decisions every season. Eller's wife Jennifer and their two teen-aged children also work in the business, keeping records, taking soil samples and organizing recommendations. He says his job as a consultant is to first help farmers envision the progress they want to make through time, then take the next steps toward that with every crop season.

"It's my intent to help them put the puzzle together," he says. "When you buy a puzzle, there's a picture on the box. I'm trying to help them get a good picture of where they want to be, then we go about putting the pieces of that puzzle together," he explains. He says Meristem Crop Performance products are an important piece of that puzzle.

"We need these good products that can cut the cost per acre and increase ROI," he explains. "Many of the inputs growers currently use have become too expensive to even pay for themselves in higher yields," he says. "And when that happens, you are no longer farming for yourself, you are farming for those big companies."

ForeFront Ag Solutions will now offer Meristem's initial product portfolio, including seed treatments under the brand RACEREADY tm, REVLINE tm plant growth regulators, TRUTRACK tm drift control, AQUADRAFT tm water conditioners and surfactants, UPSHIFT starter fertilizers and HOMESTRETCH tm nitrogen stabilizers, micronutrients, and foliar nutritionals.

"We've set up Meristem to be the lean provider of high-quality crop input additives to help American farmers cut costs and increase yields," says Eviston. "Now, with Erich's help, we'll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit."

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com) is a joint venture of talented agriculturalists with extraordinary backgrounds in agronomy and global agribusiness. The fastest-growing direct-to-farm crop input company in America, Meristem works with farm businesses to drive out cost of production, increase productivity, diversify income, and increase access to new technologies. Meristem is keenly focused on providing products that can save farmers up to 30% compared to traditional market prices.

ForeFront Ag Solutions, LLC ( www.forefrontag.com) is an agronomic consulting and farm supply business assembled to bring outstanding insight and quality service to farm businesses seeking to produce more grain while lowering input costs. Based in Huntington, Ind., the business provides growers with progressive, science-based data to make better informed business decisions at the forefront of agricultural innovation in a changing world.

Contact: K. Elliott Nowels Phone: 833-637-4783 ext. 703

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meristem-and-forefront-ag-solutions-announce-agreement-301174926.html

SOURCE Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC