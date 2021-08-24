Meriplex Expands Further Into California With Acquisition Of MSP In Sacramento

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT solutions provider, announces its asset acquisition of managed services provider, GNT Solutions based in Sacramento, California. GNT focuses on providing personalized IT support, cloud and disaster recovery management, network security, and compliance solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses in the region.

"We are excited to announce our second strategic acquisition this year in California. GNT is a welcomed addition into Meriplex," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "Their consistent high level of customer service mirrors that of our own, a major advantage in bringing GNT on-board. Additionally, there is a multitude of factors that make Sacramento an attractive and strategic market for Meriplex. We look forward to building on the robust customer base already achieved by GNT while tapping into the innovate Sacramento regional market."

"I am thrilled that GNT will be joining the Meriplex team. As a leading MSP in Northern California, it gives us an opportunity to provide our clients with additional managed technology solutions to enhance their business while still delivering the same personalized support they are accustomed to," said Eric Johnson, Managing Partner at GNT Solutions.

Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation by establishing a physical presence in the region and acquiring leading technical and sales talent to support their rapidly increasing client base. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

About Meriplex: Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on Linkedin.

About GNT Solutions:GNT Solutions was founded in 2004 as a market leader in delivering technology support to small and medium businesses. Our purpose is to make technology work for business by radically improving the economics and delivery mechanism of technology for the SMB market changing them from infrastructure builders to consumers.

CONTACT: Macy Kirk, mkirk@meriplex.com

