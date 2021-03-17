Meriplex Adds HBR Technologies To Acquisition Portfolio

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider, announces its acquisition of North Texas based managed services provider, HBR Technologies. Founded in 1984, HBR provides IT consulting and managed services to help small and medium-sized businesses leverage technology to increase operational efficiency while committed to providing long-lasting partnerships. This acquisition allows Meriplex to have a greater outreach and expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan market while also increasing their technical and sales workforce to support and onboard more clients.

"Meriplex continues to build and thrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. We are excited about our third investment in the Metroplex in the last 12 months," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "HBR Technologies has a long-proven history of providing quality IT solutions to their many valued clients. We believe that their established relationships and talented workforce will help Meriplex grow in this competitive landscape."

Jeff Romick, CEO of HBR Technologies added, "With HBR Technologies merging with Meriplex, we will not only continue to deliver an exceptional level of service that our clients are accustomed to, but we will also provide additional business enhancing solutions like software-defined networking, advanced cybersecurity services, and a 24/7 Network Operations Center."

Meriplex continues to seek out partnerships with established managed cybersecurity and IT providers in an effort to strategically grow their national presence. By acquiring and investing in these businesses, Meriplex will be able to expand geographically and employ top talent to further enable business IT transformation and support the growing demand in the mid-enterprise market.

About Meriplex: Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, physical security, cloud communications and managed services for the mid-enterprise market. Using a collaborative approach, we provide innovative, secure, and reliable solutions customized to advance business growth.

About HBR TechnologiesHBR Technologies is a Managed IT Service Provider located in Carrollton, TX that provides IT services for small and medium businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Established in 1984, they provide managed network services, data security and technology consulting services to support business and IT operational efficiency.

Media contact: Macy Kirk 2814042300 mkirk@meriplex.com

