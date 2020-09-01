MeridianLink's LoansPQ Loan Origination Software Is Now Integrated With Affordit To Expand Loan Applicants' Credit Options Through Financial Wellness

The partnership will provide consumers nationwide with Affordit's Solution Based Outcome Report to help them achieve their financial goals.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordit ®, a fast-growing business-to-business financial technology company, announced today a partnership with MeridianLink ®, a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial institutions across the United States. This new partnership provides MeridianLink's LoansPQ ® loan applicants access to Affordit's leading technology to improve their financial wellness and enable more efficient and effective lending for both the institution and consumer.

LoansPQ is a leading automated loan origination system that allows financial institutions to automate as much of the loan process as their strategies require. Direct and indirect consumer loans can be processed while simultaneously providing opportunities to cross-sell value-add products and services. LoansPQ handles the entire lending process, including application processing, underwriting, post-approval, closing, booking and funding.

"MeridianLink has been helping loan officers find lending options for applicants for many years," said Doug Glagola, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions for MeridianLink. "Affordit is bringing a tool to our offering that will strengthen this process for everyone involved. This never-before-seen tool enhances our LoansPQ loan origination software. It provides loan officers with a detailed report that will make for a more transparent process, helping applicants improve their financial wellness."

Affordit's proprietary software, the Affordit Wallet Genie, and the Affordit Solution Based Outcome ™ Report will integrate into the MeridianLink platform through this partnership. This will give loan originators using MeridianLink across the United States access to this innovative credit application tool.

The Wallet Genie and Solution Based Outcome Report are used in the loan origination process and make the approval process for consumer loans and mortgages more effective for both financial institutions and applicants. Loan officers using MeridianLink's platform will now be able to automatically generate specific actions to improve a customer's financial wellness and obtain a loan in the future. This report is produced in seconds, with no additional data entry requirements.

"By combining the Affordit proprietary technology with MeridianLink's platform, we'll be in a position to help a larger number of loan applicants access capital through transparency and actionable solutions to improve their financial wellness," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Affordit. "At the heart of Affordit, this is our mission. We aim to help loan applicants access the capital they need to improve their lives."

Located in the Tampa Bay area's technology hub, Affordit utilizes the region's access to high-tech talent, individual investors seeking high-growth financial technology investments, and world-class academic institutions.

About Affordit

Located in Tampa, Florida, Affordit is a fast-growing and innovative business-to-business financial technology company focused on consumer credit optimization. Founded in 2018, Affordit developed patent-pending technology, which provides a comprehensive analysis of a consumer's credit profile for credit unions and banks to utilize in a loan origination system and ensures that the financial health of the applicant is optimal and, when necessary, offers applicants with specific steps to qualify in the future. For more information, visit www.Affordit.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company's passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending, and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable, and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit MeridianLink.com.

