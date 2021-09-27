MeridianLink Introduces Pam Murphy As Newest Member Of Its Board Of Directors

MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) , a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, today introduced Pam Murphy as the most recent addition to its board of directors. Murphy joined the board in connection with MeridianLink's IPO in July and serves on the board's audit committee.

A seasoned leader, Murphy has more than 25 years of experience spanning finance, field sales, revenue management, cloud product development and architecture, professional services, and industry specialization. Her expertise includes company turnarounds, high-growth strategies, M&A initiatives, business development, and deep global operational leadership. She has extensive international experience, having held a variety of roles in Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are excited to have such an experienced executive join the board," said Paul Zuber, MeridianLink's chair of the board. "As MeridianLink embarks on its journey as a newly public company, Pam brings a wealth of executive-level leadership and public company board experience that will enhance and broaden our board's competencies."

Murphy currently serves as the chief executive officer of Imperva, a cyber-security leader focused on protecting the edge, applications, and data. Before joining Imperva, Murphy was COO at Infor, the world's third-largest enterprise software company, providing software and technology solutions for specific industries and micro-verticals. Prior to Infor, she spent 11 years at Oracle Corporation, where she held multiple leadership roles. She also sits on the board of Rockwell Automation. Murphy holds a business and accounting degree from the University of Cork, Ireland, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink ® (MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2020 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

