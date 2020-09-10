Meridian Title Selects ZOCCAM As Partner To Provide Mobile Deposits

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZOCCAM announced it has partnered with Meridian Title Corporation to provide mobile deposits to over 30 locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan markets.

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZOCCAM announced it has partnered with Meridian Title Corporation to provide mobile deposits to over 30 locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan markets. This partnership with ZOCCAM enables REALTORS® and consumers to send earnest money via ZOCCAM's mobile application. Partnering with ZOCCAM shows Meridian Title's commitment to continually evolving and improving to provide a better experience for its customers.

"Meridian Title is extremely excited for our partnership with ZOCCAM. The convenience offered by this product will be a timesaver for clients and highlights our continued commitment to service!" said Brent Fielder, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing

"At ZOCCAM, we are passionate about transforming payments in the real estate industry to bring increased security and ease for all participants," said Ashley Cook, ZOCCAM founder, and Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

About ZOCCAM

ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states. ZOCCAM's unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its patented platform providing a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments. Its mobile app, which connects directly to the title companies' financial institutions, provides a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre.

About Meridian

Experience, Security, Knowledge, Customer Service, Integrity, Protection - Peace of MindMeridian Title's mission is to be a leader in providing real estate related services and products. We will strive to exceed the expectations and needs of our customers in the value we provide, in production performance, the quality of our work and with the support of a knowledgeable, experienced, and friendly staff. We will create an environment that attracts, develops and rewards highly effective people. We will partner with our customers and communities in achieving mutual goals of success, growth and profitability.

In staying current with the ever changing and challenging real estate markets, Meridian Title has created highly successful divisions serving the Residential, Commercial, REO/Foreclosure, Tax Sale and Short Sale needs of our customers. Additionally, through our strong network of underwriters and agents, we have the ability to facilitate transactions nationwide.

