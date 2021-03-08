Meridian Launches Its New Air-Dryable Mix For Crude Blood Samples

CINCINNATI, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of its new Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Blood Mix, which is specifically designed for the manufacturing of room-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays direct from whole blood, serum or plasma.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) and NHS England have predicted that tens of thousands of excess cancer deaths will occur over the next decade due to missed screenings, delays in diagnosis and reductions in oncology care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood sample screening provides a faster and more accurate way for early cancer detection compared to single-site tissue sampling. However, PCR inhibitors in blood specimens can lead to false-negative results or reduced sensitivity unless costly and time-consuming DNA purification methods are used. Meridian's Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Blood Mix uses a specialized polymerase and advanced buffer formulation optimized specifically for whole blood, serum and plasma, without the need for purification of DNA from the sample. In addition, the Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Blood Mix replaces the need for lyophilization with a fast, simple, and inexpensive oven-drying procedure, making it ideal for manufacturing room-temperature stable, highly sensitive and cost-effective molecular diagnostic assays.

Morey Setareh, Ph.D., Sr. Director Sales & Marketing - Life Science commented, "The Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Blood is designed to tolerate a high level of inhibitors present in blood, allowing for the development of simpler and faster assays. With Meridian's new air-dryable technology, assays can now be oven-dried on site, saving manufacturers' time and cost, as well as allowing them to control their entire manufacturing workflow."

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information on partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/air-dryable-mixes or email morey.setareh@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

