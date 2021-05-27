Meridian Bioscience To Participate In The 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference And Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Get Report announced today participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live, virtual fireside chat at the 41 st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM ET. Jack Kenny will also pre-record a presentation for the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference which will be webcast on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Jack Kenny will be taking 1x1 meetings at the William Blair conference while Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Charlie Wood, Vice President - Investor Relations, are taking 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies conference.

To access these presentations, go the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/. Participants should register several minutes in advance of the William Blair event's start time by following the link provided for the event. A recording of this event will be available for 30 days. The pre-recorded presentation for the Jefferies event will be made available for 90 days starting June 4.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:Charlie WoodVice President - Investor RelationsMeridian Bioscience, Inc.Phone: +1 513.271.3700Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com