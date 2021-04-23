Meridian Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - EBSB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report to Independent Bank Corp. is fair to Meridian Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Meridian Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Meridian Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Meridian Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Independent Bank is underpaying for Meridian Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Meridian Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Meridian Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Meridian Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006196/en/