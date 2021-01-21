MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RP, BPFH, ALSK, NK, ANH; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: RealPage, Inc.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ATN International, Inc. for $3.40 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are a NantKwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

