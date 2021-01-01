MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages CPAH, ANH, TCF, PRVL, And WORK Shareholders To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws...

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prevail shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash. If you are a Prevail shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to salesforce.com, inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of salesforce common stock for each Slack share. If you are a Slack shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options .

