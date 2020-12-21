Meredith Corporation's Daily Paws Names Besa The Bulldog Winner Of Inaugural Pet Etiquette Fails Photo Contest Sponsored By Mars Petcare's GREENIES™ Brand

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report Daily Paws, a new digital media brand that inspires, entertains, empowers and educates America's growing number of pet parents and which surpassed 1 million monthly site visits in November, fewer than three months after launch, today announced Besa the Bulldog as winner of its first-ever Pet Etiquette Fails Photo Contest sponsored by Mars Petcare's GREENIES™ brand. The contest recognizes good dogs who sometimes mess up, such as taking mud baths or playing with toilet paper. For more information on the contest and to read about the winner, visit dailypaws.com/etiquettecontest.

"All dogs are good boys and girls! They just sometimes forget their manners," says Karman Hotchkiss, Editorial Director for Daily Paws. "We editors had a wonderful time looking at the hundreds of submissions to this contest. Dogs are endlessly entertaining, and it was really hard to narrow down the list to the 10 finalists. I'm glad that voters had the task of getting those 10 down to one final winner."

Besa the Bulldog, now 15 months old, from Bellingham, Washington "is obsessed with toilet paper," according to her pet parent, Cheryl Knapp. "Of course, it's hard to be mad for long with all of this incredible cuteness!"

"The Pet Etiquette Fails Photo Contest was a fun way to show off all the goofy, loveable quirks our pets have and the smiles they bring us, which we celebrate daily with the GREENIES brand," said Beth Drew, GREENIES TM Brand Manager. "Dogs don't always know what's good for them - and sometimes that leads to some bad manners like a chewed socks or a bumped vase - but luckily pet parents do and can care for their dogs with positive attention, great food and nutritious dental treats."

Daily Paws received more than 600 submissions from pet parents who shared their photos and wrote brief essays about the story behind each image. Daily Paws editors narrowed the pool down to 10 finalists based 50% on originality of story, 30% on quality of photo and media provided, and 20% on thoroughness of entry completion. The winner, chosen by Daily Paws' audience, receives a $2,500 grand prize plus a one-month supply of Mars Petcare's GREENIES™ Dental Treats.

ABOUT DAILY PAWS Daily Paws inspires, entertains, empowers and educates America's growing number of pet parents at every stage of their journey—from adoption to parenting to senior care and more. Daily Paws' premium pet-centric lifestyle and service-driven content is now accessible on Dailypaws.com, Facebook and Instagram. Site visitors are also able to sign up for three editorial newsletters and browser notifications. Meredith Corporation reaches 70% of all pet owners, including 80 million dog owners and more than 40 million cat owners in the United States, according to comScore Multi-Platform/MRI Fusion (12-19/S19).

ABOUT MARS PETCARE Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets - including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for more than 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in - and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

