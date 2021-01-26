Meredith Corporation Names Diane L. Parker Vice President Of Diversity And Inclusion

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; http://www.meredith.com/), the leading brand-led multi-platform media company - engaging nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 150 million digital consumers - announced today that Diane L. Parker has been named Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 28. Parker will lead Meredith's diversity and inclusion initiatives and programming across all locations and businesses. She succeeds Shona Pinnock, who left Meredith in the fall of 2020 for a new opportunity. Parker will report to Senior Vice President of Human Resources Dina Nathanson.

"Diane is a proven leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion work and will be an outstanding addition to our team," said Nathanson. "Making Meredith a more diverse and inclusive workplace is a top priority for the organization. Diane has expertise in recruitment, talent retention, employee experience, and partnering with content creators. Her experience at the Associated Press made her a perfect fit. I am excited to partner with her as we continue to move our D&I program into the future."

For the past 20 years, Parker served as Director, Staffing, Global Diversity and Inclusion for the Associated Press (AP), where she created training, education, leadership development, onboarding, and orientation programs, and redesigned the AP's global news internship program with a key focus on diversity and inclusion. She established strategic alliances with professional industry organizations, such as the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Asian American Journalists Association, the Native American Journalists Association, and the Association of LGBTQ Journalists. She also partnered with the AP's News and Revenue divisions to create and enhance their diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Before joining the AP, she served as a human resources manager for both Harrah's Entertainment and BJC Healthcare in the St. Louis area.

"Meredith has made great progress in its Diversity and Inclusion program, focusing on its three pillars of recruitment, retention, and education, and I look forward to keeping the momentum going," said Parker. "I am particularly eager to work with Meredith's outstanding employee resource groups and Diversity and Inclusion committee. It is exciting to see employees leaning in to make a difference not only for their coworkers but for Meredith's customers, clients, and the communities they serve."

Parker believes in continuing education for personal and professional growth and is completing Cornell University's Diversity & Inclusion certificate program. She served as an Area Director for Toastmasters International and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, National Industry Liaison Group, the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, and Cofounder and Executive Director of the New Jersey Creative Arts Collaborative. She consults with local theater companies on diversity and inclusion and provides development and performance opportunities for artists of color.

Parker received her master's degree in human resource management and BA in mass communication from Lindenwood University. She is a proud alumnus of the Stella Adler/Billie Holiday Theatre Black Arts Institute.

