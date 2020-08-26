Meredith Corporation Launches Daily Paws, A New Media Brand For America's Growing Audience Of Pet Owners

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Report today announced the launch of Daily Paws, a new brand designed to inspire, entertain, empower and educate America's growing number of pet parents at every stage of their journey—from adoption to parenting to senior care and more. Daily Paws' premium pet-centric lifestyle and service-driven content is now accessible on Dailypaws.com, Facebook and Instagram. Site visitors will be able to sign up for three editorial newsletters and browser notifications as well. Meredith reaches 70% of all pet owners, including 80 million dog owners and more than 40 million cat owners in the United States. Mars Petcare's Greenies™ and Nutro™ brands are two of the site's launch sponsors, with other Mars Petcare brands scheduled to participate in 2021.

"Pets hold a special place in our hearts and homes, and given these times, that connection is stronger and love is greater than ever. We're excited to launch this new resource of essential and inspiring information celebrating all stages of a pet's life and the joy they bring into our lives," said Catherine Levene, President/Chief Digital Officer. "We're thrilled to have Mars Petcare, a well-respected leader in the pet care industry, join us for this brand introduction."

Pet ownership is on the rise in the U.S., with nearly 75 million households having at least one pet at home, according to Mintel America's Pet Owners 2018 survey. As a growing market, pet products and services have experienced 31% growth over the past five years.

"Pets are at the heart of everything we do at Mars Petcare, and we're thrilled to share that passion through premium content with a pet-loving audience," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare. "Partnering with Meredith Corporation on the launch of Daily Paws is a great opportunity for Mars Petcare to engage with pet parents about responsible pet ownership, ending pet homelessness and the joy that pets bring to our lives."

Meredith's wide range of pet coverage—featured across more than 40 brands, including PEOPLE, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living and PARENTS—is extremely popular among Meredith's overall audience of more than 190 million. Mars Petcare touches the lives of more pets and pet owners than any other global organization through its pet nutrition brands, veterinary practices, technological solutions and advocacy for pet adoption and pet-friendly cities. Guided by their purpose, A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, Mars Petcare's 85,000 associates across more than 55 countries work tirelessly toward a world in which there are more healthy, happy and welcomed pets.

"We're committed to driving the pet parent conversation for every need, on every platform," explained Melissa Inman, VP, Content Strategy and Operations at Meredith. "We know that pets are cherished family members, and we'll be sharing insights and information aimed at enhancing those dynamic relationships, as well as celebrating all the ways pets bring joy into peoples' lives."

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATIONMeredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT MARS PETCAREPart of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets - including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in - and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-launches-daily-paws-a-new-media-brand-for-americas-growing-audience-of-pet-owners-301118928.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation