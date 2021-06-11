Mercurys Coffee Co. Celebrates The Reopening Of Its Original Location With Free Drinks All Day On 6/18/21

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurys Coffee Co. is excited to celebrate the reopening of its first location by offering free drinks (any 8oz or 12oz drink) all day to customers on Friday, June 18.

Getting back to its roots, Mercurys Coffee Co. reopened its newest location, where the company's original drive-thru coffee shop stood at 12801 NE 175th Street in Woodinville. The original store closed in 2016 after 18 years in business due to a road-widening project. The original building was replaced with a newly constructed signature Mercury's drive-thru building.

Attendees can take advantage of this crazy offer by visiting the new Woodinville location between 4:30 am-9 pm on June 18, 2021.

This new location will offer the company's signature assortment of superior quality organic coffees, food, and signature beverages.

The new Woodinville location will be open 4:30 am-9 pm Monday-Friday, and 5 am-9 pm on Saturday & Sunday.

"This is an exciting time for us, not only because we are continuing to grow, but because we are able to do so in the location that started it all," commented Morgan Harris, owner of Mercury Coffee Co. "We first opened our doors in 1998, and in the 23 years we've been doing this, things have certainly changed since then, but we're proud to remain committed to providing our customers with the highest quality ingredients and service that they've come to expect over the years."

About Mercurys Coffee Co.

Founded in 1998 by Morgan Harris, Mercurys Coffee Co. opened its first shop in Woodinville. The company strives to consistently provide all-natural, minimally processed, certified organic ingredients whenever possible and genuine, positive experiences with every visit. The company understands that coffee occupies a special place in American culture. To that end, it aims to Embrace People, Foster Relationships and Spread Love - One Greeting, One Connection, One Relationship at a Time.

More information can be found online at Mercurys.com

