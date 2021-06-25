Mercury Insurance Reduces Rates In Georgia

Mercury policyholders of auto or single-family homeowners will see an average rate decrease of 5%

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance announced today that both its auto and homeowners insurance policyholders will see an average rate decrease of 5%. The reduction immediately applies to new customers beginning June 25 and policy renewals beginning August 14, and will save Mercury policyholders an average of $149 a year on auto insurance and $67 on homeowners insurance.

"We're happy to put money back in our Georgia customers' pockets," said Mercury Insurance Georgia Product Manager Sarah Wang. "Mercury Insurance is also focusing on helping coastal Georgia homeowners get the necessary coverage to repair and recover their homes after it's been damaged by covered perils, such as windstorms.

"Mercury Insurance is voluntarily reducing its rates to help consumers because we believe affordable insurance should be available for everyone."

Mercury operates through a network of 639 independent insurance agents in Georgia. Residents can also go to www.mercuryinsurance.com to get an auto or homeowners insurance quote.

"There are even more ways to save money with Mercury," said Wang. "In addition to the rate reduction, bundling home and auto insurance policies could save up to 14% on an auto policy."

Wang offers these tips when shopping for auto or homeowners insurance:

Talk to a local Mercury agent. Our agents can help uncover additional savings and tailor a coverage package customized to meet your needs.

Insurance can be complicated, so it's important to get expert advice from a professional local independent Mercury agent. They know the local area and can help you get the right coverage at the best possible price.

Shop around to see what's out there. Your agent can help do this for you.

Remember, price is only part of the equation. Be sure to select a company with a solid insurance shopping experience background that will help you protect your family and property when the unexpected happens. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, two of the industry's leading independent rating agencies. Reviews and customer testimonials are also important to consider. Mercury is top-ranked for shopping experience, according to the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Mercury also offers insurance for Business Auto, Mechanical Protection, Ride-hailing, Condo, Renters, Home Cyber Protection, Home Systems Protection, Identity Management Services, Service Line Protection and Personal Umbrella in Georgia.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

