Mercury Insurance Is Ready To Protect California Entrepreneurs With Small Business Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (MCY) - Get Mercury General Corporation Report, a regional Commercial Multi-Peril (CMP) Insurance specialist, announced the company is offering Small Business Insurance for California business owners, including those with retail stores, restaurants, professional services and medical offices. The latest offering from Mercury's CMP line is designed to provide a quick quote with easy to tailor coverage packages to protect customer's businesses.

"As the economy rebounds and businesses reopen, owners now, more than ever, are aware of their need to be protected when unexpected circumstances happen," said Elizabeth Corral-Salas, Senior Director State Product Manager at Mercury Insurance. "As many owners look to rejuvenate their business or start new ventures, our Small Business Insurance program has been designed to fit California businesses' specific needs."

Through Mercury's substantial investments in technology, agents are able to quickly obtain a quote, bind and issue a policy, easier and faster than ever before, better serving agents and customers.

"With the new program's revised quote layout, coverages, rating details and eligibility qualifiers are clearly displayed, to easily confirm with the client when writing their policy," said Erik Connell of Connell Insurance Agency based in San Mateo, Calif. "I'm sold on Mercury's new Small Business quoting platform and the competitive advantage it will bring our agency and customers!"

Mercury's Small Business Insurance offers the flexibility to quote business owners with multiple business operations and obtain necessary coverages and pricing designed around each of their specific business exposures. For example, if a small business owner is operating a gift shop and a restaurant in a single location, needed coverages and pricing associated for each business operation will seamlessly be bundled together in their Business Owners Policy (BOP).

A Mercury BOP is designed for small to mid-size businesses with fewer than 50 employees and less than $30 million in sales per year. The policy is sold through Mercury's California local, independent agents who can help business owners find customized coverage, along with numerous discounts - fire alarm, loss free, multiple locations and more - to save money and provide peace of mind. Mercury's BOP is multifaceted, allowing owners to combine coverages—liability, building, business personal property, cyber and data breach and more.

"Mercury has given us the confidence and ability to support California's small businesses insurance needs," said Richard Choe, Commercial Account Manager Team Lead at Inszone Insurance Services based in Pleasanton, Calif. "Our agency has had tremendous success in the past year with Mercury's lessors risk insurance and we're excited to now be able to easily write small business policies."

Learn more about Small Business Insurance: https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/insurance/business-owners-insurance/small-business-insurance.html.

Policy coverages may include:

Business Personal Property including equipment, stock, furniture and supplies;

General Liability including: Business Liability, Products and Completed Operations, Personal and Advertising Injury, Medical Expenses and Damage to Premises Rented to You;

Loss of Business Income for up to 24 months;

Spoilage due to loss of perishable stock as the result of power outage, breakdown or contamination at the insured's premises;

Cyber and Data Breach with up to a $250,000 limit;

limit; Equipment Breakdown or electrical failure, including micro circuitry;

Employee Dishonesty with up to a $250,000 limit for direct loss of money, securities or damage to property resulting from dishonest acts committed by employees;

limit for direct loss of money, securities or damage to property resulting from dishonest acts committed by employees; Employment Practices Liability with up to a $250,000 limit for full prior acts and third party claims, which includes discrimination or sexual harassment;

limit for full prior acts and third party claims, which includes discrimination or sexual harassment; Liquor Liability protection for bodily injury and property damage as a result of selling, serving or providing alcoholic beverages;

Hired and Non-Owned Auto Liability provides protection for bodily injury or property damage caused by an insured or their employees while driving during the course of business;

Professional Liability for Barbers, Beauticians, and Nail Salons as well as Printers Errors and Omissions Liability; and

The Small Business Broadening Endorsement or Restaurant Broadening Endorsement provides numerous additional property and liability coverages.

Mercury's Commercial Multi-Peril BOP Insurance protects business owners in a broad array of industries including retail, service, professional service, restaurant and medical offices. Additionally, Mercury offers coverages for Lessors Risk and Habitational properties.

About Mercury InsuranceMercury Insurance (MCY) - Get Mercury General Corporation Report is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, SM recognized as one of the "Best Insurance Company in America for 2022" by Forbes and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-is-ready-to-protect-california-entrepreneurs-with-small-business-insurance-301440485.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance