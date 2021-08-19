Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Resignation Of Company Director

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company" or "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH) today announced that Miss Xiaoyu Li has resigned from her position of the Company's Board of Directors due to personal reasons, effective August 18, 2021.

Miss. Alva Zhou, the Chairperson and Co-Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Miss Li for all her contributions to the Company."

Mr. Liu Hao, the Co-Chief Executive Officer and the Director of the Board, commented: "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Miss Li for her contributions to the Company and we wish her every success in the future."

