Merck Manuals Clears Up Common Myths About Acne

KENILWORTH, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight in 10 Americans will have acne at some point in their lives. Yet despite how familiar most people are with acne, many myths around its causes and the best ways to treat it persist. These myths can impact how quickly people seek treatment and can prolong acne and increase feelings of embarrassment associated with the condition.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Jonette E. Keri, MD, PhD, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, sets the record straight on seven of the most common acne myths with facts to help patients and parents take a better approach to prevention and treatment.

Myth: Acne only affects teenagers going through puberty

Fact: People can get acne at any age. Acne occurs when oil (known as sebum) clogs pores on the skin, which then becomes infected and inflamed. These infections can occur at any point in a person's life. However, they are more common when hormone levels are increased, as is the case during puberty and in conjunction with a woman's menstrual cycle.

Myth: Acne will go away on its own

Fact: Acne is not some rite of passage to suffer through that will disappear over time. For some, especially males, acne does clear up by the late teens or early twenties. But around 40 percent of women will have acne well into their adult years. Common treatment options include topicals like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid washes and topical antibiotics and retinoids.

Myth: Acne is caused by eating chocolate, greasy foods or dairy

Fact: Foods do not cause acne, but research suggests foods like chocolate and dairy products can increase the severity or frequency of acne. If patients are worried about their diet, the number one thing to cut out is sugar.

Myth: Acne is caused by stress

Fact: As with some foods, researchers have found that stress does not cause acne, but it can sometimes make it worse. One study looked at students' acne before and after exams and found that as stress levels increased, the students' acne got worse.

Myth: Tanning reduces acne

Fact: When your skin appears darker, it can make the redness from acne less visible, but no dermatologist will ever recommend that a patient goes tanning. A single session in a tanning bed can increase your risk of skin cancers like melanoma.

Myth: Acne is caused by poor hygiene

Fact: Although extremely poor hygiene may aggravate acne, for most people, the acne is caused by something else. In some cases, washing too much can actually be the problem. Strong exfoliating and cleansing treatments can strip the skin of oils and exacerbate acne.

Myth: People should never pop their pimples

Fact: The reality is, some people are going to pop pimples. But just because you see it on TV or social media doesn't mean it's safe. Make sure your hands and the area are clean - after a shower is often best. And stick to pimples that don't require a lot of manipulation or aggressive squeezing.

