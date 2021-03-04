Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Moves The Silicon Valley Innovation Hub To San Jose's Intermolecular Site

- Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has moved its Silicon Valley Innovation Hub team to San Jose's Intermolecular's 150,000 sqft facility, creating a unique space for innovation and collaboration at the intersection of life science, healthcare and electronic materials.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. ("Intermolecular"), the trusted partner for materials innovation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced the relocation of the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub from Menlo Park to Intermolecular's San Jose facilities, combining Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's innovation efforts in the Bay area with Intermolecular's services for materials and electronics, creating a unique space that empowers collaboration with startups.

The Silicon Valley Innovation Hub was established in 2017 in Menlo Park, CA. As part of the global Innovation Ecosystem of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, it strives to identify and develop viable new businesses and technologies between the company's existing business sectors or break new ground beyond them.

"The mission of the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub is to identify and explore untapped innovation- and business opportunities for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In this context, the intersection of life science and material science is becoming increasingly important and opens new areas of innovation. Having the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub and Intermolecular under one roof now will allow us and our cooperation partners to develop and test new materials for biological applications. We are very excited about these new opportunities," states Thomas Herget, head of the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub.

Intermolecular has a unique toolset and expertise to quickly test and prove new advanced technologies and materials for semiconductor devices and electronic applications.

Having the Innovation Hub in the same building will further strengthen collaboration of the company's businesses with startups and innovative companies in and around the Bay Area to rapidly grow their business from concept to high-volume manufacturing. The building boasts 30,000 square feet of cleanroom, chemical labs, offices, a collaboration area and event spaces.

Intermolecular's customizable services are tailored to meet a startup's unique needs, whether it is achieving a proof-of-principle, a first prototype, or a small series production. Intermolecular assigns experts in emerging technologies and offers its manufacturing facilities, which can run experiments 24/7to test and validate materials critical to product development. Intermolecular's flexible methodologies and quality data help accelerate product design innovation, at any phase of a startup's product development cycle.

"Intermolecular offers a seamless process flow that is specific and confidential to each startup, which is key to speeding time to innovation," said Casper van Oosten, business field head and managing director for Intermolecular, Inc. "By providing startups the tools and expertise to validate their ideas, we can help them accelerate their path to new investment and speed their product introductions by giving them concrete data needed to move quickly from a research phase to full production. Having the experts from the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub now under one roof, we are looking forward to branch out into new areas and exploring collaboration opportunities that bring benefits to our customers/startups."

"Semiconductor companies, particularly companies working on current generation and emerging memories, need to do a lot of experimentation to get the best combination of processes and materials," said Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates. "Companies such as Intermolecular can provide efficient ways to gather and analyze the required data to make the next generations of memory possible."

About the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's Silicon Valley Innovation Hub supports scouting for the company's existing businesses, with the additional objective to look between and beyond their scopes. This means evaluating new technological opportunities, building and maintaining local relationships and partnerships, and driving new business in fields such as cell-based meat.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular is a trusted partner for materials innovation and the Silicon Valley science hub of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its Performance Materials business. Intermolecular explores, tests and develops advanced materials that are revolutionizing the next generation of electronics that make lives easier, entertaining and more productive. For more than 15 years, the team, methodologies and quality data have driven impactful outcomes, market opportunities and innovative product designs for customers.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

