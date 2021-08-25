Merck Announces VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) Met Key Immunogenicity And Safety Endpoints In Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Evaluating Use In Infants, PNEU-PED (V114-029)

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced topline results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate...

Merck (MRK) - Get Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced topline results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in healthy infants enrolled between 42-90 days of age (n=1720). In the trial, infants were given a 4-dose regimen of either VAXNEUVANCE or the licensed 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months of age.

In the PNEU-PED study, primary endpoints demonstrated:

VAXNEUVANCE had a safety profile generally comparable to PCV13 following receipt of any vaccine dose.

At 30 days following the third dose in the series (PD3), VAXNEUVANCE was non-inferior to PCV13 for all 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific response rates (proportions of individuals achieving the accepted immunoglobulin G (IgG) threshold value of 0.35mcg/mL) and for 12 of the 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific IgG geometric mean concentrations (GMCs). The lower bounds of the two-sided 95 percent confidence intervals (CI) for the serotype-specific IgG GMC ratios were greater than 0.5 for 12 shared serotypes; the lower bound was 0.48 for serotype 6A, narrowly missing non-inferiority criteria.

At 30 days following the fourth (toddler) dose (PD4), VAXNEUVANCE was non-inferior to PCV13 for all 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific IgG GMCs.

Secondary endpoints demonstrated statistically superior immune responses for VAXNEUVANCE in comparison to PCV13 for shared serotype 3 and unique serotypes 22F and 33F based on prespecified criteria, as well as non-inferior immune responses to antigens contained in several routinely used pediatric vaccines when administered concomitantly with VAXNEUVANCE or PCV13.

"By nature, pneumococcal disease is constantly evolving. Strains of the disease associated with invasiveness cause significant disease burden in children, calling for innovation to help protect this vulnerable population worldwide," said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. "At Merck, our goal is to design pneumococcal vaccines that target strains causing the greatest proportion of disease while maintaining a strong immune response to these serotypes. With the inclusion of serotypes 22F and 33F, VAXNEUVANCE has the potential to play an important role in the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in children."

In PNEU-LINK (V114-031), a Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE in healthy infants, VAXNEUVANCE was generally well-tolerated with a safety profile generally comparable to PCV13 in healthy infants enrolled at 42-90 days of age (n=2409). Full results from the PNEU-PED and PNEU-LINK studies will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.

There are 100 different types of pneumococcal bacteria, which can affect children differently than adults. Children under the age of 2 are particularly vulnerable to pneumococcal infection, and incidence of invasive pneumococcal disease remains highest in the first year of life. Certain pneumococcal serotypes continue to put children at risk, including serotypes 22F, 33F and 3, which represent more than a quarter of all cases of invasive pneumococcal disease in children under the age of 5.

The VAXNEUVANCE Phase 3 clinical development program is comprised of 16 trials investigating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAXNEUVANCE in a variety of populations who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease, including 10 that investigated VAXNEUVANCE for use in children and infants.

On July 16, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VAXNEUVANCE for adults 18 years of age and older for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by the 15 S. pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine. Plans are on track for submission of a supplemental regulatory licensure application to the FDA for use in children before the end of the year.

About PNEU-PED

PNEU-PED is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active-comparator-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a 4-dose regimen of VAXNEUVANCE in healthy infants enrolled at 42-90 days of age (n=1720).

In the primary analysis, participants were randomized to receive VAXNEUVANCE or PCV13. Immune responses for the 13 shared serotypes contained in VAXNEUVANCE and PCV13 were measured at 30 days post-dose three (PD3) and post-dose four (PD4). Immune responses were assessed based on anti-pneumococcal polysaccharide (PnPs) serotype-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) response rates at 30 days PD3 and geometric mean concentrations (GMCs) at 30 days PD3 and PD4.

In the secondary analysis, antibody responses to select licensed pediatric vaccines were evaluated when administered concomitantly with VAXNEUVANCE or PCV13. Additionally, immune responses for serotypes 22F and 33F, the two serotypes unique to VANXNEUVANCE, were assessed based on anti-PnPs serotype-specific IgG response rates at 30 days PD3 and PD4, and immune responses for serotype 3 were assessed based on anti-PnPs serotype-specific IgG response rates at 30 days PD3 and IgG GMCs 30 days PD3 and PD4.

Safety analyses were performed in the All-Participants-As-Treated (APaT) population, defined as all randomized participants who received at least one dose of study vaccination.

About PNEU-LINK

PNEU-LINK is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind active-comparator-controlled study evaluating the safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE in healthy infants enrolled at 42-90 days of age (n=2409).

In the primary analysis, healthy infants were randomized to receive either VAXNEUVANCE or PCV13. Safety analyses were performed on the All-Participants-As-Treated (APaT) population, defined as all randomized participants who received at least one dose of study vaccination.

About VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine)

VAXNEUVANCE, Merck's 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, consists of purified capsular polysaccharides from S. pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F individually conjugated to CRM197 carrier protein. VAXNEUVANCE is indicated for active immunization of adults 18 years of age and older for the prevention of invasive disease caused by the S. pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine. It is currently under investigation in the pediatric population. VAXNEUVANCE previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age.

Merck is involved in litigation challenging the validity of several Pfizer Inc. patents that relate to pneumococcal vaccine technology in the United States and several foreign jurisdictions.

Select Safety Information for VAXNEUVANCE in Adults 18 Years of Age and Older

Do not administer VAXNEUVANCE to individuals with a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of VAXNEUVANCE or to diphtheria toxoid.

Some individuals with altered immunocompetence, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a reduced immune response to VAXNEUVANCE.

The most commonly reported solicited adverse reactions in individuals 18 through 49 years of age were: injection site pain (75.8%), fatigue (34.3%), myalgia (28.8%), headache (26.5%), injection site swelling (21.7%), injection site erythema (15.1%) and arthralgia (12.7%).

The most commonly reported solicited adverse reactions in individuals 50 years of age and older were: injection site pain (66.8%), myalgia (26.9%), fatigue (21.5%), headache (18.9%), injection site swelling (15.4%), injection site erythema (10.9%) and arthralgia (7.7%).

Vaccination with VAXNEUVANCE may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Please see Prescribing Information for VAXNEUVANCE (pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/v/vaxneuvance/vaxneuvance_pi.pdf and Patient Information at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/v/vaxneuvance/vaxneuvance_ppi.pdf.

