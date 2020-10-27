Merchology Ranked #28 Fastest-growing Private Company In The Twin Cities Metro By Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology announced on Friday that they landed as #28 on the Minneapolis/St.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology announced on Friday that they landed as #28 on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies.

This is Merchology's third appearance on the Fast 50 list, earning a ranking of #1 in 2018's list, and #3 in 2019. Merchology is a Minnetonka-based B2B ecommerce retailer of custom logo apparel and gifts that was founded in 2013.

The Fast 50 Awards rank independently owned, privately held Twin Cities businesses on the fastest two-year revenue growth between 2017 and 2019. To be eligible for the Fast 50, companies must have consistent revenue growth for the last three consecutive years - and they had to start out with revenue of at least $1M.

Merchology's rank of 28 is due to continuing to expand their product selection, securing partnerships with highly sought after brands, and increasing their workforce. Merchology customizes apparel and accessories using a variety of different decoration methods including embroidery, screen printing, heat transfer, and laser engraving. Customers can purchase customized merchandise in nearly every category, from apparel, to electronics, to drinkware.

Merchology is also driving change in the industry by offering sustainable apparel and drinkware choices from their exclusive brand Zusa, which is made from recycled materials.

Looking ahead, Merchology co-founders Dick Ward, Andrew Ward, and Ally Delgado are excited to continue the company's growth trajectory while maintaining an outstanding customer experience.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchology-ranked-28-fastest-growing-private-company-in-the-twin-cities-metro-by-minneapolisst-paul-business-journal-301160155.html

SOURCE Merchology