Merchants Capital Named #4 Multifamily Affordable Lender Nationwide By Mortgage Bankers Association

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital today announces that it has earned two high-ranking positions on the prestigious Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) 2020 Commercial/Multifamily Originator...

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital today announces that it has earned two high-ranking positions on the prestigious Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) 2020 Commercial/Multifamily Originator Listing.

Merchants Capital placed #4 in multifamily affordable lending nationally for 2020. In total, the company closed $2.2 billion in affordable loans across 188 transactions, with an average transaction size of $11.8 million.

Merchants Capital also ranked #1 for the originating office location of Indianapolis, where it is headquartered. Out of this office, it closed $3.2 billion across 287 transactions in 2020, with an average loan size of $11.3 million. Merchants Capital Indianapolis is one of Merchants' four production hubs nationwide, in addition to Chicago, Saint Paul and New York.

Across locations, Merchants Capital provided an estimated $4.8 billion in financing in 2020, approximately half of which was dedicated to supporting affordable housing preservation and development across the country. That achievement marked a historic company milestone, as Merchants Capital's total year-over-year production saw an increase of 106%.

In New York specifically, approximately $1.2 billion in debt financing was originated in 2020 for affordable housing preservation and development within the region, ranking Merchants as a top multifamily affordable housing financier in the area. The milestone reflected Merchants Capital New York's steep growth trajectory due to its ever expanding and diverse base of offerings, including on-book, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHA loan products.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to this leading industry list. Achievements like this would not be possible without the support of our clients and our team members every day," said Mathew Wambua, Merchants Capital Vice Chair & Head of Agency Lending. "The national rankings reinforce our strategic decision to support much-needed public benefit projects as one of the top full-service financing providers for affordable housing in the U.S., and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the future."

The report is the only one of its kind to present a comprehensive set of listings of 141 different commercial/multifamily mortgage originators, their 2020 volumes, and the different roles they play. The report presents origination volumes in more than 140 categories, including by role, investor group, property type, financing structure type and the location of the originating office. It is available for purchase through MBA's Online Store.

To learn more about Merchants Capital and its services, visit www.merchantscapital.com or find Merchants Capital on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORPMerchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

ABOUT MERCHANTS CAPITALEstablished in 1990, Merchants Capital is one of the nation's top lenders for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing. Whether you are considering Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA insured or balance sheet financing, let our personalized services help you meet your financing objectives. Experience the creativity of a small lender, with all the capabilities of a large institution. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-capital-named-4-multifamily-affordable-lender-nationwide-by-mortgage-bankers-association-301289293.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp