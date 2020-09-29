Mercer And HLTH Announce "Reinvent | The New Shape Of Health" Employer Program At HTLH VRTL 2020

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), and HLTH, the leading platform bringing together the entire...

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh & McLennan (MMC) - Get Report, and HLTH, the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, today announced " Reinvent |The New Shape of Health," the second annual Employer Program for HLTH VRTL 2020. This program enables employers to tap into innovators across the health ecosystem and uncover actions they can take to drive higher quality, lower costs and better health outcomes for all.

Taking place Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11 am to 4 pm ET/8 am to 1 pm PT " Reinvent |The New Shape of Health" features C-Suite speakers and deep-dive interactive discussions with employers and Mercer hosts on how innovative organizations are:

Driving to Quality Care - Featuring Clarify Health, PepsiCo and Cummins .

- Featuring and . Delivering Engagement & Savings - Featuring Mr. Car Wash, US Infrastructure Company (USIC) and Ellucian.

- Featuring and Addressing Diversity & Inclusion - Featuring Marsh & McLennan and Mercer.

- Featuring and Exploiting the Rise of Digital Health - Featuring Galileo, Activision Blizzard and Caliber Collision.

As previously announced, Mercer will also serve as a lead sponsor for the " Moment of Truth: A Reckoning with Health Equity" Impact Program at HLTH VRTL 2020, a series of sessions taking place Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 am to 5 pm ET/8 am to 2pm PT. One of the program's sessions will feature Mercer consultants conducting a workshop and open Q&A on "Anti-Racism and Inclusion." This program will also serve as the launch of a 2021 webinar series in order to continue the discussion about how to make health equity a reality in the workplace and in healthcare delivery.

Mercer is also proud to support fellow Marsh & McLennan business Oliver Wyman and its participation in the " Women at HLTH - Becoming a Champion for Women in Healthcare" Impact Program on Thursday, October 15. Oliver Wyman and Health & Human Rights Strategies will kick off the program at 10 am ET/7 am PT by leading a discussion entitled "Women in the Changing Workplace."

"We are thrilled to feature so many forward-thinking organizations that are driving real change as part of the Employer Program at HLTH VRTL 2020," said Ed Lehman, Mercer's US Health Leader. "COVID-19 and other compelling social issues have clearly driven home the vital role employers can and should play in reinventing health through empathy, flexibility and true innovation."

"HLTH created new programming this year in recognition of the unique opportunity and pressing need to advance racial, ethnic and gender equity in care delivery and within the healthcare workforce," said Janna Guinen, Executive Director of the HLTH Foundation. "The positive response and engagement from partners like Mercer is a first step on the path to change."

HLTH VRTL 2020 takes place October 12-16, 2020. Employers can register here or qualify for complimentary registration via the Hosted Buyer Program. Members of the media are also encouraged to attend and can apply for a media pass here. All registered attendees can access all HLTH VRTL 2020 content for six months post event.

About Mercer Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (MMC) - Get Report, the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

About HLTHHLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005203/en/