Menu Of Deluxe Romantic Experiences For Valentine's Day And Beyond Offered At Mexico's Velas Resorts

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovebirds seeking an ultra-romantic getaway this Valentine's Day can choose from a menu of romantic experiences now offered at Mexico's award-winning Velas Resorts .

Among other offerings, Grand Velas Los Cabos offers a Brunch at Sea Experience aboard a 55-foot yacht and an awe-inspiring Los Cabos Stargazing Package . Courtesy of a high-quality 127 mm Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope, guests can discover the stars, planets and constellations stretching over the Baja Peninsula, considered by NASA one of the top 20 places to research the night-sky.

For those looking to pop the big question, Grand Velas Riviera Maya offers the Ultimate Proposal Package . Along with a multi-course romantic dinner and dessert on the pristine white sand Caribbean beach, the experience includes presentation of the ring by a magician, bottle of champagne, bouquet of flowers and more.

At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, couples can enjoy a Cinema Under the Stars Experience in the resort's garden, amphitheater, or beach, where a private screening of a movie of choice will be shown. One can also pop the question during skydiving with the Over-the-Top Engagement Package.

A Private Lovers' Picnic awaits at adults-only boutique hotel Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta. The 4-hour experience includes a secluded area for a serene picnic surrounded by lush flora, personalized gourmet menu by the hotel's chef, cocktails made fresh from the botanical garden, and more.

For spa-loving couples, Velas Vallarta offers an exclusive Moonlight Massage on the property's jetty accompanied by soothing sounds of the night tide.

For the ultimate Valentine's Day experience, the resort collection recently unveiled a Grand Velas Journey across Mexico with private jet travel in cooperation with Air Partner. The 14-day adventure features 14 once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as microadventures to Mexico's natural wonders and spirited day trips to Tequila and Valle de Guadalupe; tasting of the World's Most Expensive Taco at $25K; cooking with one of Mexico's only Maitre Cuisiners de France; accommodation in Presidential Suites, and more.

Nightly rates start at $164 at Velas Vallarta; $225 at Casa Velas; $373 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit; $582 at Grand Velas Los Cabos; and $621 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya. All-inclusive rates are person in double. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

